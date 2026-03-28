Jimmy Kimmel refuses to back down after mocking Secretary Mullin over plumbing background

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Comedian Jimmy Kimmel defended his criticism of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who worked as a plumber earlier in his career.

Kimmel’s comments didn’t sit right with many Republicans, who saw Kimmel as disparaging toward plumbers and blue-collar workers. The late-night host addressed the backlash during his show on Thursday.

"Let me make this very clear, I’m not upset that the head of Homeland Security used to be a plumber. I’m upset that he isn’t still a plumber," Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

Before becoming Homeland Security Secretary, Mullin represented Oklahoma in the House and Senate for 13 years. After high school, he attended college on a wrestling scholarship until he was 20, when his father fell ill. Mullin and his wife then postponed their college education to take over the family plumbing business.

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Kimmel said he saw conservative commentators going "nuts on every channel" over his comment and accused them of twisting his words.

"Of course, they decided to twist that to say it was an insult to plumbers, which it was not," Kimmel said.

"I wouldn’t put a plumber in charge of Homeland Security for the same reason I wouldn’t call a five-star general to pull a rat out of my toilet. OK? We all have our areas of expertise," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Secretary Mullin for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The controversy began when Kimmel made the initial comments during his Tuesday show. He specifically discussed Mullin’s past work as a plumber, comparing his qualifications to those of the Nintendo character from "Super Mario Bros."

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"He's the now-former senator of Oklahoma. Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?" Kimmel said.

He then suggested President Donald Trump tap rapper Lil Wayne for Homeland Security, joking about what he called "unqualified" picks. Several Republican lawmakers came to Mullin’s side online, criticizing Kimmel’s comments as hurtful to working Americans.

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Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., wrote on X: "The disdain for which the Democrats and Hollywood elites have for working class Americans - and folks who step up to do important jobs for their country - is shameful. These people need help."

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Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., also responded on X: "I prefer plumbers to woke & unfunny comedians."

Mullin was sworn in as DHS chief on Tuesday, following Kristi Noem’s departure. He took the role during a turbulent period, as lawmakers were weeks into a DHS shutdown that has left many workers, including TSA staff, without pay.