©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jimmy Kimmel presses Adam Schiff on why California can't permanently cut red tape in wake of LA Fires

Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency this month to speed up the wildfire cleanup and prevention efforts

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Sen. Adam Schiff tells Jimmy Kimmel Democrats need to work on 'getting things done' to make political comeback Video

Sen. Adam Schiff tells Jimmy Kimmel Democrats need to work on 'getting things done' to make political comeback

Sen. Adam Schiff agreed with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to cut red tape and speed up the government's response to rebuilding Los Angeles after the fires, saying it would be a key leadership test for Democrats.

California Sen. Adam Schiff agreed with Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to cut red tape and speed up the government's response to rebuilding Los Angeles communities ravaged by wildfires, in an interview Thursday.

"This idea that I've been hearing about speeding up the building permits here in California to rebuild faster – why don't we do that all the time?" ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked Schiff. 

"We should do that all the time," Schiff said. "I think, actually, the path back to power for the Democratic Party is to show that we can get s--- done again." 

NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY TO 'FAST-TRACK' WILDFIRE MEASURES AFTER TRUMP ATTACKS OVER PREVIOUS BLAZES

Sen. Adam Schiff

Sen. Adam Schiff agreed with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to cut red tape and speed up the government's response to rebuilding Los Angeles. (ABC)

Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday in an attempt to fast-track wildfire prevention projects. President Donald Trump blasted Newsom's handling of the wildfire response in January.  

The order suspends certain environmental regulations that would have delayed forest management projects and other wildfire prevention measures.

"This year has already seen some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and we’re only in March. Building on unprecedented work cutting red tape and making historic investments – we’re taking action with a state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire projects even more," Newsom said in a statement.

NEWSOM'S FREE-PHONE GIVEAWAY TO STATE BUSINESS LEADERS PAID FOR BY NONPROFIT RUN BY EX-STAFFERS

Gov Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that  emthe state would be "cutting red tape" to help recover from the Los Angeles wildfires.  (California Governor Gavin Newsom YouTube channel)

Schiff's call for California to fast-track environmental cleanup and rebuilding efforts after fires devastated the state comes amid a movement of Newsom and other major Democratic Party political leaders in California making moves to the center.

In San Francisco, Mayor Daniel Lurie embraced government efficiency with a memo on Tuesday that directed city employees to return to the office at least four days a week.

Lurie has positioned himself as a common-sense Democratic Party leader, with Lurie spokesperson Charles Lutvak saying that "[b]ringing our workers back to the office will make our services more effective and responsive to our residents." 

"That is what San Franciscans expect and what Mayor Lurie will deliver," Lutvak said in a statement to Fox News Digital

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Deirdre Heavy contributed to this report. 

