Newsom declares state of emergency to 'fast-track' wildfire measures after Trump attacks over previous blazes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday in a bid to fast-track wildfire prevention projects.

Newsom announced the move after President Donald Trump blasted the governor's handling of previous wildfire disasters. The order suspends certain environmental regulations that would have delayed forest management projects and other wildfire prevention measures.

"This year has already seen some of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and we’re only in March. Building on unprecedented work cutting red tape and making historic investments – we’re taking action with a state of emergency to fast-track critical wildfire projects even more," Newsom said in a statement.

"These are the forest management projects we need to protect our communities most vulnerable to wildfire, and we’re going to get them done," he added.

NEWSOM CALLS TRUMP'S CLAIMS 'PURE FICTION' AFTER HE POINTED FINGER OVER CALIFORNIA FIRE TRAGEDY

California's wider efforts will cost roughly $2.5 billion, funding controlled burns, reducing fuel in burn areas, as well as implementing public tracking of wildfire prevention efforts.

TRUMP MEETS WITH CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS, FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS TO SEE LA WILDFIRE DAMAGE FIRST HAND

The state of emergency announcement comes weeks after Trump blasted Newsom for "gross incompetence" in handling the recent wildfires.

"Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump charged in a social media post on Jan. 8, repeating a derogatory name he often uses for the governor.

Newsom traveled to Washington, D.C., in early February in a bid to secure federal backing for the disaster relief efforts. He said he had a "very productive" meeting at the White House at the time.

The governor held two meetings on Capitol Hill before traveling to the White House and petitioning Trump for "unconditional disaster aid," his office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we approach one month since the devastating wildfires across Southern California, we continue to cut red tape to speed up recovery and clean up efforts as well as ensure rebuilding efforts are swift," Newsom said in a statement. "We're working across the aisle, as we always have, to ensure survivors have the resources and support they need."

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.