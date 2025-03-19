Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom

Newsom's free-phone giveaway to state business leaders paid for by nonprofit run by ex-staffers

The nonprofit funding the phones has close ties to Gov Gavin Newsom, with two of its board members former staffers to the governor

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been sending out cell phones, funded by a closely-tied nonprofit, to CEOs of California companies with his personal number pre-programmed into them in an effort to "connect more directly with business leaders in the state."

"The feedback has been positive, and it’s led to valuable interactions," Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

The state's public disclosure rules still apply, meaning both the nonprofit – which was formed in 2002 under former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's administration – and Newsom must still comply with the rules for making public records available upon request regarding correspondence on the phones. 

Newsom's office began sending out cell phones on a rolling basis in November to some of the state's top 100 companies. The phones are being funded by the California State Protocol Foundation — which functions similarly to presidential inaugural committees — which has three board members, two of whom are former Newsom staffers. 

Newsom at podium

Gov. Gavin Newsom's upcoming podcast will be the second one he is involved with. (Getty Images)

The foundation is funded largely by businesses and private donations, according to reports, and has funded several previous governors on business trips at no cost to taxpayers. According to a Sacramento Bee report last May, the nonprofit funded Newsom's international trips, including visits to El Salvador in 2019 and to Israel and China in 2023. 

However, charity watchdog group Charity Navigator gives the foundation a poor rating, noting issues such as no website, a high liabilities-to-assets ratio, no financial statements and having no known whistleblower nor document retention and destruction policies on record.

woman on a smartphone, stock image

The California Protocol Foundation, a nonprofit, is footing the tab for cell phones distributed to state business leaders that are preprogrammed with Gov. Newsom's personal number. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The foundation's principal officer, Steve Kawa, is a seasoned Democratic strategist who previously worked in the governor’s office, serving as Chief of Staff when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco. Other board members include Jim DeBoo, who is also a Democratic strategist and served as former executive secretary to Newsom and Matina Kolokotronis, the chief operating officer for the Sacramento Kings NBA team. 

The move to give companies a direct line to Newsom comes as the blue-state governor has come under fire in recent years for the state's high cost of doing business, with several high-profile companies such as Chevron, Oracle and Tesla moving their headquarters to more business-friendly red states like Texas. 

Attempts by Fox News Digital to reach the California State Protocol Foundation for comment were unsuccessful.

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

