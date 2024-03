Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are set to appear with liberal late-night host Stephen Colbert for a fundraiser that could bring in over $10 million.

The fundraiser is scheduled for March 28 in New York City and the cheapest tickets cost around $250, according to NBC News. Photos with all three presidents will cost $100,000 and those in attendance who donate $250,000 or $500,000 will be allowed to attend separate functions with the Democratic trio.

Colbert, a staunch Democratic Party supporter who's anchored "The Late Show" since 2015, is expected to host a conversation with all three presidents as over 3,000 people are set to attend.

"This is going to be the biggest fundraising event that Joe Biden has done in his political career. I believe it’s the largest fundraising event in Democratic Party history. It’s also the only time that three [Democratic] presidents have done a [campaign] fundraiser together," Biden Victory Fund national finance chair Chris Korge told NBC News.

JON LOVITZ TEARS INTO COLBERT, KIMMEL FOR PUSHING ‘POLITICAL AGENDA’ IN LATE NIGHT: THEY ‘HAMMER IT TO DEATH’

A photo with all three Democratic presidents is expected to be the most anticipated prize at the event.

Colbert's participation in the fundraiser reinforces how much his own show and politics work to boost the Democratic Party. He frequently hosts Democrats and liberal journalists on the show for sycophantic interviews.

Biden recently sat for a late-night interview with Seth Meyers, who asked the president about voter concerns over his age.

"Well, a couple of things. Number one, you gotta take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name," Biden responded, sparking cheers from the crowd.

COLBERT JOKES BIDEN IS ‘SO OLD’ HE CAN 'COMMUNICATE WITH THE DEAD' AFTER DECEASED FRENCH PRESIDENT GAFFE

The Associated Press reported in February that the president has only given 33 news conferences during his first three years as president. He has also only granted 86 formal interviews with the press, compared to Obama in his first three years, who gave 422 interviews.

Colbert sat down with at least 13 different elected Democratic lawmakers and 13 Biden and Obama administration officials in 2022, ahead of the midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The late night host also had on at least 15 different explicitly liberal journalists or satirists in 2022, such as former "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee, MSNBC's Joy Reid, 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones and MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.