©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jimmy Kimmel: Biden should nominate Anita Hill for Supreme Court in attempt to troll Clarence Thomas

Thomas was accused of sexual harassment by Hill during his contentious 1991 confirmation hearing

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave his take on who President Biden should nominate to fill the upcoming opening on the U.S. Supreme Court, oddly joking Wednesday that it should be Anita Hill. The liberal comedian made the suggestion during the opening monologue of his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in a clear jab at Justice Clarence Thomas, who was accused by Hill during his 1991 confirmation process of having sexually harassed her.

The joke came while Kimmel was discussing Justice Stephen Breyer's expected retirement announcement and Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation's highest court. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Dr. Anita Hill attends Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. ___ Jimmy Kimmel on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC/Randy Holmes  |  Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair )

"This is a big deal because now Joe Biden will get a chance to replace Breyer, who’s old, with another liberal," he said. "Biden said he'll keep his promise to nominate a Black woman to fill Breyer’s spot. You know who he should nominate? I was thinking about this today. I have a great idea. I’m not even kidding. This is a great idea. Joe Biden should nominate Anita Hill to be on the Supreme Court."

"How good would that be?" Kimmel asked as the audience cheered.

"She marches in, sits on the bench right next to Clarence, cracks open a can of Coke. She's like, ‘Hey, Clarence, how was your weekend, b***h?’ Right? He has to do this," Kimmel said.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Last October, Thomas marked 30 years on the court since his confirmation despite Hill's claims. 

The defining moment of Thomas's contentious confirmation came during his own testimony responding to Hill's allegations, in which he slammed Senate Democrats for their handling of the process. 

"This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a Black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks, who in any way deign to think for themselves," he said. "And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured, by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree." 

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during an interview in his office, in Washington, in August 2021. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during an interview in his office, in Washington, in August 2021. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Biden now has to decide who he will nominate to replace Breyer, who is expected to formally announce his retirement Thursday.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.