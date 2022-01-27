Jimmy Kimmel: Biden should nominate Anita Hill for Supreme Court in attempt to troll Clarence Thomas

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave his take on who President Biden should nominate to fill the upcoming opening on the U.S. Supreme Court, crudely joking Wednesday that it should be Anita Hill.

The liberal comedian made the suggestion during the opening monologue of his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in a clear jab at Justice Clarence Thomas, who was accused by Hill during his 1991 confirmation process of having sexually harassed her.

The joke came while Kimmel was discussing Justice Stephen Breyer's expected retirement announcement and Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation's highest court.

JIMMY KIMMEL BLAMES ‘SEXISM AND RACISM’ FOR KAMALA HARRIS' HISTORICALLY LOW APPROVAL RATING

"This is a big deal because now Joe Biden will get a chance to replace Breyer, who’s old, with another liberal," he said. "Biden said he'll keep his promise to nominate a Black woman to fill Breyer’s spot. You know who he should nominate? I was thinking about this today. I have a great idea. I’m not even kidding. This is a great idea. Joe Biden should nominate Anita Hill to be on the Supreme Court."

"How good would that be?" Kimmel asked as the audience cheered.

"She marches in, sits on the bench right next to Clarence, cracks open a can of Coke. She's like, ‘Hey, Clarence, how was your weekend, b***h?’ Right? He has to do this," Kimmel said.

CLARENCE THOMAS MARKS 30 YEARS ON THE SUPREME COURT: A LOOK BACK AT THE MOST VICIOUS ATTACKS HE'S WEATHERED

Last October, Thomas marked 30 years on the court since his confirmation despite Hill's claims.

The defining moment of Thomas's contentious confirmation came during his own testimony responding to Hill's allegations, in which he slammed Senate Democrats for their handling of the process.

"This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a Black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity Blacks, who in any way deign to think for themselves," he said. "And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured, by a committee of the U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden now has to decide who he will nominate to replace Breyer, who is expected to formally announce his retirement Thursday.