Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire – paving way for Biden’s first appointment

Supreme Court math: User's manual to confirming Stephen Breyer successor

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's upcoming retirement will mark the first time a Democratic U.S. Senate has the chance to confirm a high-court justice in a post-nuclear-option world. The battle to replace him comes down to simple math.

In spring 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., detonated "Nuclear Option II" to lower the bar to confirm a Supreme Court justice. McConnell and Senate Republicans dropped the bar to end a filibuster from 60 years to a simple majority. Otherwise, former President Trump's nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch would have faced a filibuster.

Republicans then confirmed Trump picks Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett for the court with the lower threshold to stave off filibusters. Notably, both Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted against breaking off debate on the nomination of Barrett because the nomination and vote dates fell so close to the 2020 presidential election. Collins ultimately voted nay on the nomination but Murkowski voted yes to confirm.

Never before had there been a filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee. However, back in the 1960s Justice Abe Fortas, already on the Supreme Court, faced a filibuster when President Lyndon Johnson nominated him to become chief justice. Fortas later resigned from the high court.

As we say, this is always about the math.

