Jimmy Fallon keeps telling the same Zohran Mamdani joke and viewers are catching on

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is facing scrutiny for repeating the same joke about New York City’s next mayor not once, not twice, but three times. The longtime "Tonight Show" host delivered the Zohran Mamdani joke across multiple episodes, seemingly without acknowledging the repetition.

"It was so cold in New York City this morning, walking to work, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon said for the first time during his show on Dec. 9.

As the entertainment website LateNighter noted, comedians often repeat jokes as callbacks or running gags, but those moments are typically acknowledged on air, something Fallon did not do. Instead, he reused the line a week later.

"It is so cold in New York, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon quipped again on Dec. 16.

The next day, he delivered the exact same joke.

"It is so cold, walking to work, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon said on Dec. 17, adding, "That’s cold."

Late Nighter was first to flag the repetition, and viewers quickly noticed. A compilation video the outlet posted on X (formerly Twitter) garnered more than 1.2 million views, with commenters wondering why Fallon kept recycling the same niche line.

The joke hinges on the surprising image of Mamdani cuddling with a business tycoon. Mamdani has faced criticism from business leaders in the city over some of his policies, including raising the corporate tax rate and freezing rent for millions of New Yorkers.

Mamdani is set to be inaugurated as New York City’s next mayor in January 2026. He gained national attention after winning a contentious New York City primary and defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani’s economic platform leans left, and he has openly described himself as a democratic socialist.