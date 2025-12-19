Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Fallon keeps telling the same Zohran Mamdani joke and viewers are catching on

'The Tonight Show' host delivered identical Zohran Mamdani line across multiple Dec. episodes

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Jimmy Fallon recycles same Zohran Mamdani job in three different shows Video

Jimmy Fallon recycles same Zohran Mamdani job in three different shows

Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show," used the same Zohran Mamdani joke to poke fun at the cold weather in New York across three separate show monologues.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is facing scrutiny for repeating the same joke about New York City’s next mayor not once, not twice, but three times. The longtime "Tonight Show" host delivered the Zohran Mamdani joke across multiple episodes, seemingly without acknowledging the repetition.

"It was so cold in New York City this morning, walking to work, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon said for the first time during his show on Dec. 9.

As the entertainment website LateNighter noted, comedians often repeat jokes as callbacks or running gags, but those moments are typically acknowledged on air, something Fallon did not do. Instead, he reused the line a week later.

JIMMY KIMMEL CHOKES UP AS HE THANKS VIEWERS FOR SUPPORT AFTER 'HARD YEAR'

Jimmy Fallon sits onstage speaking during a segment of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Host Jimmy Fallon appears during chit-chat on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on April 2. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

"It is so cold in New York, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon quipped again on Dec. 16.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI REVEALS WHAT HE PLANS TO DISCUSS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN OVAL OFFICE MEETING

The next day, he delivered the exact same joke.

"It is so cold, walking to work, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani," Fallon said on Dec. 17, adding, "That’s cold."

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani exits a press conference at City Hall Park in New York City, Nov. 20. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Late Nighter was first to flag the repetition, and viewers quickly noticed. A compilation video the outlet posted on X (formerly Twitter) garnered more than 1.2 million views, with commenters wondering why Fallon kept recycling the same niche line.

LATE-NIGHT COMEDIANS TEAR INTO DEMOCRATS AFTER VOTING TO END GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The joke hinges on the surprising image of Mamdani cuddling with a business tycoon. Mamdani has faced criticism from business leaders in the city over some of his policies, including raising the corporate tax rate and freezing rent for millions of New Yorkers.

Jimmy Fallon stands onstage delivering the opening monologue on 'The Tonight Show.'

Host Jimmy Fallon delivers the monologue on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Dec. 9. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Mamdani is set to be inaugurated as New York City’s next mayor in January 2026. He gained national attention after winning a contentious New York City primary and defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani’s economic platform leans left, and he has openly described himself as a democratic socialist.

Gutfeld appears on Fallon as Trump blasts other late-night comedians Video

