Rep. Jordan: Mueller dodged questions, now Bill Barr 'will get to bottom' of Russia probe's origins

Rep. Jim Jordan said Thursday that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's failure to answer many important questions underscores the importance of the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Jordan, R-Ohio, grilled Mueller on Capitol Hill Wednesday, accusing him of selective prosecution methods and promising Attorney General Bill Barr would get to the truth.

"The president [was] falsely accused of conspiracy. The FBI does a 10-month investigation and James Comey – when we deposed him a year ago, told us at that point they had nothing. You do a 22-month investigation. At the end of that 22 months, you find no conspiracy and what [do] the Democrats want to do -- they want to keep investigating. They want to keep going," Jordan said.

DIPLOMAT WHO HELPED LAUNCH RUSSIA PROBE SPEAKS OUT, DEFENDS ROLE

"Maybe a better course of action is to figure out how the false accusations started. Maybe it's to go back and actually figure out why Joseph Mifsud was lying to the FBI and ... that’s exactly what Bill Barr's doing. And thank goodness for that. That’s exactly what the attorney general is doing ... and they're going to find out why we went through this three-year saga and get to the bottom of it."

ANDREW MCCABE: THOSE WITH HIGH HOPES FOR MUELLER'S TESTIMONY WERE 'DESTINED TO BE DISAPPOINTED'

Speaking on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Jordan pointed to the probe being carried out by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was tapped in May by Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI's Russia probe. A separate inquiry by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is said to be complete.

Mueller failed to answer numerous questions about the origins of the probe, repeatedly claiming to House Republicans that it was outside his "purview" to speak about. The congressman emphasized that the FBI took seemingly unprecedented actions in 2016 when it came to surveilling a presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Carter Page and George Papadopoulous, who were working for President Trump's campaign, were spied on. Two Americans spied on by our government and, as it turns out, this whole conspiracy theory was completely false. That's why it's important to get to the bottom of this and that's exactly what Bill Barr is doing," he said, adding that he believes Democrats are now further away from having public support for impeachment.