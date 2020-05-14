Jordan accuses media of being 'cheerleaders at interesting times' in Michael Flynn investigation

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday the media have been "cheerleading" the prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn since the beginning, citing apparent leaks from the Obama administration that were published at "interesting times."

Jordan offered a timeline beginning with a Jan. 4, 2017 message from then-FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok to an unidentified individual: "Hey don't close RAZOR," referring to "CROSSFIRE RAZOR" the codename for the FBI's investigation into Flynn.

"The next day, [FBI Director James] Comey meets with President Obama in the Oval Office and talks about Mike Flynn. [On] January 6th, Comey goes up to New York and briefs President Trump on the [Christopher Steele] dossier that he already knows was false, misleading and paid for by the Clinton campaign and then that leaks [to the press]," Jordan continued.

Six days after Comey briefed Trump on the Steele dossier, Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius reported that Flynn had phoned then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak “several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials ..."

In his column, Ignatius asked whether Flynn violated the “spirit” of the Logan Act of 1799.

Jordan claimed Ignatius' story led to the Jan. 24 questioning of Flynn at the White House by Strzok and FBI agent Joe Pientka. Flynn later pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI, a charge that stemmed from that interview -- and that Flynn has sought to rescind.

"That Ignatius story helped all that play out," Jordan said. "So they are cheerleaders not just in a general sense for the left and for the Democrats, they are cheerleaders at interesting times in the sequence of events.

"Those are the kinds of things we need to get answers to."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.