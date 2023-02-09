Jim Jordan fires back after AOC accuses Republicans of 'weaponizing' House Oversight Committee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, hit back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y., Wednesday, after the "Squad" member accused Republicans of "weaponizing" the House Oversight Committee with a hearing on Twitter's decision to repress the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election. Jordan told "The Ingraham Angle" that the hearing gets to the heart of First Amendment rights in America.

AOC SLAMS HOUSE OVERSIGHT HEARING ON 'HALF-FAKE' HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

REP. JIM JORDAN: We're focused on the First Amendment, the right to free speech, the right to, you know, speak in a way that you can communicate on a platform that has now become the public square. I would come back to sort of the fundamental question, why is the FBI sending accounts to Twitter and saying, 'we think these violate your terms of service, Twitter.' Why are they doing that? I mean, it's one thing if it's really like some terrorist activity and they've got to do it. But this was just election issues. This is people speaking out. Why is the FBI doing that? That, to me is the sort of the fundamental question. And it truly is, I think, censorship by surrogate, an attack on the First Amendment and our right to speak, which I always say the rights we have under the First Amendment, the most important one, is your right to talk, because if you can't talk, you can't share your faith, you can't petition your government, you don't have freedom of the press. That is the most fundamental right we have. And that's exactly the right that the FBI was trying to restrict.