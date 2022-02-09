Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Jim Jordan: Democrats are relaxing COVID mandates because the polls have changed

The Ohio congressman told 'The Story' 'the science didn't change'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, explained why Democratic governors are relaxing COVID-19 mandates Wednesday on "The Story." 

CANADIAN TRUCKERS INSPIRE ANTI-VACCINE MANDATE PROTESTS IN FRANCE

JIM JORDAN: The science didn't change, the polls have changed. There's all these Democrat governors who are relaxing the mask mandate on kids, and relaxing some of the mandates, all because they saw what happened in Virginia a few months ago -- when Glenn Youngkin ran on this issue and won that election in a blue state. So I think that's what is driving some of this; so that's what needs to change. Not going after these truckers – I mean they can't bring gas to their truck, for goodness sake. This is ridiculous. And here's the other thing, Martha – here's the other thing that everyone now understands: Everything we were told about this virus by the experts has turned out to be wrong. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

