Jordan blames 'cancel culture left' for halting progress on police reform, other issues

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, accused the "'cancel culture' left" Friday of preventing real progress on matters such as police reform and claimed Democrats were not trying to work with Republicans on the issue.

"The president's leading, but the Democrats, they just want to play politics. They just want to attack," Jordan told "Bill Hemmer Reports" guest host Trace Gallagher. "I think it's driven by this radical 'cancel culture' left.

SENATE REPUBLICANS' POLICE REFORM BILL FAILS ON TEST VOTE AMID DEM OPPOSITION

"I mean, think about it, added Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. "The 'cancel culture' left says ... you get attacked by them if you support standing for the national anthem, you get attacked from them if you take your boys fishing and wear the wrong T-shirt. The 'cancel culture' left ... wants to defund the police, abolish police departments like Minneapolis did today and allow these autonomous zones to be created. So that's the big concern."

Jordan also discussed House Democrats' police reform bill, which passed Thursday with the support of three Republicans.

HOUSE PASSES SWEEPING DEM POLICE REFORM BILL ONE DAY AFTER SENATE GOP BILL STALLS

"It's definitely not the best bill," Jordan said. "The best bill's the one the Senate won't bring up for debate. That's Tim Scott's legislation, sponsored on our side by [Rep.] Pete Stauber [R-Minn.], a 20-year commander in the Duluth Police Department.

"Frankly, Trace, it would have been nice if they worked with us. We offered 12 amendments in committee. Good, thoughtful amendments," Jordan said. "Not a one, no amendments were allowed to be offered yesterday. They won't even debate Tim Scott's bill."

Turning to the upcoming presidential election, Jordan said the outcome will determine the question, "Can America can stay America?"

"Will we be able to be American in the future ... or is the 'cancel culture' left going to attack us so much that people can't even speak out and have the debate that we've always had in this country," he said. "That's my biggest concern."