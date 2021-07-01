Rep. Banks on Trump border visit: 'Humanitarian crisis unlike anything in American history'

Rep. Jim Banks R-Ind., and Rep. Jodey Arrington R-Texas joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss their visit with former President Trump to the southern border near McAllen, Texas. Trump used the visit to blast the Biden administration's fumbling of the migrant crisis while touting the successes of the previous four years.

REP. BANKS: You saw material all over the ground after President Biden signed an executive order to stop the construction of the wall. The steel and the material is on the ground rusting that American taxpayers paid for to have more miles of the wall built and that area, that section that we went to as congressman Arrington said, unlike El Paso that the Vice President went, the area that we were at is where the crisis was occurring. This is a humanitarian crisis unlike anything that we have ever seen in American history with one million migrants who have crossed places like where we were yesterday, this year alone.

