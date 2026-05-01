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Scott Jennings snaps at left-wing commentator, says to get 'f---ing hand out of my face'

Jennings told Mockler to get his 'f---ing hand' out of his face as the debate turned personal and tense

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Scott Jennings snaps at Adam Mockler during heated CNN clash over war, tells him to back off Video

Scott Jennings snaps at Adam Mockler during heated CNN clash over war, tells him to back off

Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler clashed on CNN over U.S. foreign policy as tensions boiled over with Jennings telling Mockler to get his "f---ing hand out of my face" during a heated debate on war costs and strategy.

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A heated exchange broke out Thursday on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" as commentator Scott Jennings and panelist Adam Mockler clashed during a discussion on U.S. foreign policy.

The confrontation escalated midway through the segment as the debate turned personal and visibly tense, prompting a sharp reaction from Jennings as Mockler gestured toward him.

"Get your f---ing hand out of my face," Jennings said.

The exchange followed a broader disagreement over U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, where panelists debated the long-term costs and strategic outcomes of military engagement.

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Conservative commentator Scott Jennings speaking at a podium at Ashley's BBQ Bash in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler clashed during a heated CNN panel discussion on U.S. foreign policy. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters I-r-a that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt," Mockler said.

"I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars," he added.

Jennings pushed back forcefully, rejecting Mockler's framing and escalating the tone of the exchange as the conversation turned more confrontational.

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Scott Jennings speaking on CNN studio set

Mockler repeatedly pressed Jennings on the cost of the war and the lack of political concessions during the debate. (Screenshot/CNN)

Following the broadcast, Mockler addressed the exchange on X, disputing Jennings' characterization of the moment and defending his conduct during the segment.

"Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment," Mockler said.

"He throws a personal jab... then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can't take it."

The exchange continued as the panel descended into overlapping arguments about the effectiveness and legality of the ongoing conflict in Iran, with Mockler pressing Jennings on what he argued was a lack of measurable success.

"Can you name a single political concession we’ve gotten from them? Anything at all?" Mockler said.

Jennings responded by outlining what he described as the central objective of the U.S. strategy, emphasizing a long-term goal rather than immediate concessions.

"We have a very simple goal to keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe," he said.

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Mockler repeatedly interrupted to challenge that framing, arguing that the lack of tangible outcomes undermined the justification for continued engagement.

"You can’t answer the question," Mockler said.

Jennings fired back as the exchange became increasingly personal, dismissing Mockler’s argument and questioning his credibility in the debate.

"You have the attention span of a gnat," Jennings said.

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Mockler continued to challenge Jennings’ argument while Jennings reiterated that the strategic objective remained preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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