'The View' co-host Ana Navarro defended by CNN anchor, who accuses GOP panelist of acting in 'bad faith'

CNN's Abby Phillip rushed to defend "The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro on Wednesday against conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who she accused of asking a "bad faith" question.

Navarro, an anti-Trump Republican who has consistently supported Democrats since President Donald Trump entered the political arena, and the CNN panel were reacting to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) investigation into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at Comcast and NBCUniversal. Phillip asked the panel, "are we okay with the government telling corporations how they can govern themselves?"

"There’s nothing less conservative than that, and less of a Republican value than that. I mean, Republicans used to be for small government and for the private sector governing themselves. So we are for less regulation, supposedly. And so, I just see it as so opposed to all of the things that we grew up believing," Navarro argued.

Jennings shot back, "So you‘re saying we should do away with the FCC?"

Navarro said no, before Phillip jumped in and said she had to end the conversation.

"I'm going to stop this conversation right there," Phillip said. "It’s in such bad faith for you to take what she just said and then say, you want to get rid of the FCC."

Jennings pushed back and said Navarro was arguing for fewer regulations and that the FCC was a regulatory agency.

Phillip demanded Jennings answer her earlier question about the FCC investigating Comcast and NBCUniversal.

"Well, I mean, I think these public broadcasters, I mean, they do have these licenses because it‘s the public airwaves. And that‘s the reason the regulatory agency exists. So, you know, that that‘s the way it’s always worked. I truthfully don‘t know what the right answer here is. This is a more muscular look at these. Trump, obviously, and his people feel that some of these people have run amok with their, uh, with the privilege of having these licenses. So I don‘t know what the answer is," Jennings said.

CNN's media reporter Brian Stelter weighed in on it and said it was a "slippery slope," adding, "we‘re three weeks in, and we are slipping."

"President Trump is leading America away from the scourge of invidious DEI discrimination and ensuring that everyone in this country has a fair shot at succeeding. Discriminatory DEI programs cannot be squared with this country’s civil rights laws and following President Trump’s leadership the FCC will ensure that every company we regulate ends illegal DEI programs," Carr told Fox News Digital of the investigation.

