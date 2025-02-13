Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro defended by CNN anchor, who accuses GOP panelist of acting in 'bad faith'

Phillip called out Jennings' response to Navarro arguing against the FCC investigating DEI at NBC and Comcast

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
CNN host defends 'The View' co-host during panel discussion, accuses conservative commentator of 'bath faith' question Video

CNN host defends 'The View' co-host during panel discussion, accuses conservative commentator of 'bath faith' question

CNN's Abby Phillip rushed to defend "The View" co-host Ana Navarro on Wednesday during a discussion about the ABC, accusing conservative commentator Scott Jennings of asking a "bad faith" question.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

CNN's Abby Phillip rushed to defend "The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro on Wednesday against conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who she accused of asking a "bad faith" question.

Navarro, an anti-Trump Republican who has consistently supported Democrats since President Donald Trump entered the political arena, and the CNN panel were reacting to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) investigation into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at Comcast and NBCUniversal. Phillip asked the panel, "are we okay with the government telling corporations how they can govern themselves?"

"There’s nothing less conservative than that, and less of a Republican value than that. I mean, Republicans used to be for small government and for the private sector governing themselves. So we are for less regulation, supposedly. And so, I just see it as so opposed to all of the things that we grew up believing," Navarro argued.

Jennings shot back, "So you‘re saying we should do away with the FCC?"

FCC CHAIR SAYS IT’S ‘REALLY CONCERNING’ THAT A SOROS-BACKED RADIO STATION EXPOSED UNDERCOVER ICE AGENTS

Scott Jennings and Ana Navarro

Scott Jennings asked "The View" co-host Ana Navarro on Tuesday if they should get rid of the FCC in response to her argument on them investigating DEI practices.  (Screenshot/CNN)

Navarro said no, before Phillip jumped in and said she had to end the conversation. 

"I'm going to stop this conversation right there," Phillip said. "It’s in such bad faith for you to take what she just said and then say, you want to get rid of the FCC."

Jennings pushed back and said Navarro was arguing for fewer regulations and that the FCC was a regulatory agency.

Phillip demanded Jennings answer her earlier question about the FCC investigating Comcast and NBCUniversal.

"Well, I mean, I think these public broadcasters, I mean, they do have these licenses because it‘s the public airwaves. And that‘s the reason the regulatory agency exists. So, you know, that that‘s the way it’s always worked. I truthfully don‘t know what the right answer here is. This is a more muscular look at these. Trump, obviously, and his people feel that some of these people have run amok with their, uh, with the privilege of having these licenses. So I don‘t know what the answer is," Jennings said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Abby Phillip

CNN's Abby Phillip called out Scott Jennings on Wednesday for a question he posed to "The View" host Ana Navarro. (Screenshot/CNN)

CNN's media reporter Brian Stelter weighed in on it and said it was a "slippery slope," adding, "we‘re three weeks in, and we are slipping."

"President Trump is leading America away from the scourge of invidious DEI discrimination and ensuring that everyone in this country has a fair shot at succeeding. Discriminatory DEI programs cannot be squared with this country’s civil rights laws and following President Trump’s leadership the FCC will ensure that every company we regulate ends illegal DEI programs," Carr told Fox News Digital of the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.