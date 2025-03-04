Jillian Michaels unloads on US involvement in Ukraine, questions who really benefits from the war

Jillian Michaels gave her take on America funding the ongoing war in Ukraine, sitting down with Fox News' Sean Hannity for a wide-ranging podcast interview.

"What are we doing there?" the former "Biggest Loser" trainer asked.

"We don't [have any benefit], but who does? The Dick Cheneys of the world do. The Larry Finks of the world do."

Michaels' words came days after President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Oval Office meeting erupted into a shouting match, resulting in the cancelation of the signing ceremony for a minerals deal between the two countries and Zelenskyy being kicked out of the White House.

Citing Zelenskyy's behavior, Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine. A senior Trump administration official told Fox News that military aid will remain on hold until Ukrainian leaders show a commitment to good-faith peace negotiations.

While Michaels holds a negative view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who propelled the region into war by invading Ukraine in February 2022, she pointed out that the U.S. has failed to interfere in other geopolitical episodes – namely in South Sudan, Armenia or Venezuela.

"Who's getting rich off of this?" she asked of Ukraine.

The notoriously outspoken fitness personality joined Hannity for a deep dive into all things health, fitness and politics in the latest installment of his "Sean" podcast, available on Fox Nation.

There, Michaels identified how the parties have changed in recent years, divulged her thoughts on U.S. involvement in foreign wars and pinpointed which politician she sees as "the devil."

"This party [the Republican Party] has changed, and both parties have changed. Because it [the GOP] was the party of the neocons," Michaels said, reflecting on the Iraq War.

"Dick Cheney – I think he's a war criminal… I think he's the devil."

At the time, she viewed the Republican Party as the party of warmongerers and planted Democrats on the side of peace. Now, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and President Trump's calls for a ceasefire in the region, the story has seemingly reversed.

Michaels elaborated more on her foreign policy stances, including her perspective on the U.S. offering support to Israel and why she supports the effort there while opposing others in other regions.

The fitness guru also shared advice on living a healthy life, detailing her past struggles with weight while unloading on "Big Pharma" and the chemical profile of processed foods that have come under scrutiny since HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. brought attention to the issue.

