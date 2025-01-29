Jillian Michaels doesn’t believe RFK Jr can be ‘corrupted,’ truly ‘wants to make America healthy again’

Jillian Michaels continues to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after a contentious first day of his Senate confirmation hearing as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Michaels, who is the host of the "Keeping It Real" podcast that discusses health, fitness and nutrition, sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss why she believes Kennedy would be the best candidate for the role.

"I'm going to start out playing devil's advocate when it comes to RFK. I'm going to tell you that he's definitely eccentric. I mean, the guy's weird. It's like, yeah, I came across a dead bear and I thought, I'll eat it. No. I left it in the car. OK, hold on. Now, what do I do with it? I'll leave it in the park when someone finds a bear in the park, that'll be funny. I mean, he's totally eccentric," Michaels said, referring to Kennedy admitting to dumping a dead bear cub carcass 10 years ago in Central Park in August.

"I'm going to give you that. Is he malicious? No. Does he have nefarious intentions? Quite the opposite. And in fact, he has an illustrious career going after big corporations that prioritize profits over people. And I think this will be the first time in a long time, at least in the course of my adult life, we have a person who is running HHS, the Department of Health and Human Services, that actually wants to make America healthy again. And that's why I want him in this role. I don't believe that he can be corrupted, and I think that has been the root of America's healthcare crisis for decades," Michaels said.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Michaels shared her top tips for individuals who are focusing on getting healthier in 2025.

"I don't believe that he can be corrupted, and I think that has been the root of America's health are crisis for decades." — Jillian Michaels

"I like to give people very low-hanging fruit here. And what I mean is accessible, affordable and not terribly time-consuming," she began.

"So, number one, start with the step goal. I asked for 10,000 steps a day and people are going, ‘I have no time to do this.’ So hold on and hear me out. I'll take 7,000 steps a day. And the answer is buying a walking pad for a few hundred bucks that you can fold up and put in the closet that has a little platform desk on it. And you can literally stand up, which burns one and a half times the calories of sitting. You can shuffle along at a snail's pace, which is what I do all day long. And over the course of your day, you will hit that step goal. And it doesn't matter if it's hailing cats and dogs outside, because it's an indoor opportunity to move your body while multitasking. So it's affordable, it's accessible, and you can do it while you're doing your day job, right?" Michaels continued.

Michaels' second tip is using "common sense" when it comes to food choices.

"What I mean by that is if you're going to McDonald's, which of course I don't want you to do, but if you're going there, can you not buy the soda? Right. Can you get the friggin' grilled chicken sandwich instead of the Big Mac and the large fries? People understand that. Use common sense. Get the healthier option and cut half of it and take it home for later. This will save you money.

"Don't drink calories. How do we cut back on calories? Because we want to use common sense of food choices. Meaning we will remove some of this ultra-processed crap that isn't good for us and will eat less calories, which will help us maintain a healthy body weight. Those two things will go a friggin' really long way. Every step in the right direction is exactly that. It's a step in the right direction versus a step in the wrong one," she continued.

Michaels' third and final tip for people looking to improve their health this year is to prioritize "better sleep hygiene."

"Then I would say from there, wherever you can, grab your healthy habits and amplify them. Be it focusing on better sleep hygiene, maybe it's blue blockers, sleeping in a cold room, you know, having blackout shades so that you sleep better to get seven to eight hours. You should focus on that.

"If you can do little micro meditations throughout your day to help you manage stress. Community. This is where I would say grab and go. You know, I don't mind if you essentially dine at the buffet of healthy lifestyle habits. Wim Hof breathing, cold plunging, sauna, red light therapy supplementation. Great. Good. You know, pick and choose. By all means, but if you can give me a step goal, you can stop drinking calories, you can use common sense with your food choices, and you can really do your best to prioritize your sleep… That's 90% of the battle. I promise you it's 90% of the battle," she said.

Before RFK Jr.'s Senate hearing on Jan. 29, Michaels took to X to explain to her followers why he is a good candidate for the position within the United States government.

"It wasn't long ago that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was widely celebrated as a champion of the people. A relentless fighter who took on corporate giants like Monsanto and the pharmaceutical cartels. His work in environmental law helped expose corporations poisoning our water, air, and food supply and his advocacy against Big Pharma's unchecked power made him a rare public figure willing to challenge billion-dollar interests that profit from human suffering.

"Yet today, the very people who once hailed him as a hero now viciously smear him with absurd and outright fabricated lies. The attacks aren't just dishonest; they're desperate," she said.

Michaels went on to address misconceptions people have about Kennedy.

"Kennedy is NOT anti-vax. He is vaccinated, and his children are vaccinated," she wrote in part.

During the Senate hearing, Kennedy repeatedly insisted that he was not "anti-vaccine" and slammed multiple Democrat senators for pushing a "dishonest" narrative against him that he has "corrected" on national television many times. Democrats on the committee pointed to a slew of past comments from the nominee in which he questioned or disparaged COVID shots and other vaccines.

Michaels continued on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The media doesn't want you to research these facts for yourself. They want you to accept their cartoon villain version of RFK Jr. without question. Who's panicking? Follow the money. Big Pharma, Big Ag, and Big Food - the same corporate behemoths Kennedy has spent decades exposing - are funneling millions into the campaign coffers of the politicians and media figures attacking him."

"These industries don't just bankroll senators; they own them. And they own the mainstream media, which is why every major outlet has been relentless in smearing him," she continued in part, adding that "the attacks have reached unprecedented levels."

Michaels concluded, "I've never in my life seen a single person so intensely maligned as RFK Jr. But the sheer desperation of the attacks tells you everything you need to know. They wouldn't be trying this hard if he weren't a real threat to their power. Don't take my word for it. Do your own research. See who benefits from these lies. Then if you are convinced that evil shouldn't win CALL or EMAIL your SENATOR and demand RFK is confirmed!"

Back in November, Michaels told "Fox & Friends" that she's "hopefully optimistic" about RFK Jr.'s impact on America's health.

"I mean personally, I am overjoyed, but I am very focused on getting him confirmed through the Senate right now," Michaels said of Kennedy.

In December, Michaels was a guest on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss how RFK Jr. can "Make America Healthy Again." Watters played a clip of Kennedy performing impressive pull-ups at 71 and asked Jillian how "leading by example" can be effective.

"Well, it begets trust. You practice what you preach. You don't just talk the talk, you walk the walk. Otherwise, it's just noise and everybody knows that," Michaels said.

Michaels stated that most Americans don't have the luxury of avoiding overly processed foods completely and believes that RFK Jr. will help systemically change how our food is prepared.

"That's something that I believe, in my heart, that RFK is planning to deliver. He will get these poisons and this garbage out of the food, and he will root out corruption in our government agencies," she said.