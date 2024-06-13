Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Jillian Michaels sounds off on why she left California: The 'woke victimology poker' became 'too crazy for me'

Famed fitness guru railed against California's far-left policies that drove her to Florida

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Men have an advantage over women in kicking a football: Jillian Michaels Video

Men have an advantage over women in kicking a football: Jillian Michaels

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels joins ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ to discuss the op-ed calling for the Chiefs to replace kicker Harrison Butker with a woman.

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels went off on how "insane" her home state of California has become in recent years and how "woke victimology poker" drove her away. 

"California got too crazy for me," Michaels said Wednesday on "The Sage Steele Show."

"I grew up here. I'm a woman. I'm a gay woman. My mom's a Jew. My dad's an Arab. I have a Black kid. And believe it or not, my son is half Latin, even though he doesn't look like it," Michaels told host Sage Steele. "I hold a million cards in your game of woke victimology poker. And when I leave California, maybe you've lost your f---ing mind. Just maybe! Like when you have me running from home, maybe it's gone way too far."

JILLIAN MICHAELS SAYS SHE LEFT CALIFORNIA BECAUSE OF NEWSOM'S LEADERSHIP, PRAISES HOW FLORIDA IS ‘LESS CRAZY’

Jillian Michaels

Fitness guru and California native Jillian Michaels rails about the woke policies that drove her away from the Golden State during her appearance on "The Sage Steele Show."  (Screenshot/Club Random Media)

Michaels, who now lives in Miami, insisted she hasn't changed but "the world around me is shifting and I haven't moved."

"Some of these laws that are passing here are absolutely f---ing mind-boggling," Michaels said. "In relation to crime, protecting our kids, like, we're decriminalizing everything, which arguably I would probably be okay with but we're not regulating any of it. So it's like, okay, you're gonna decriminalize sex work but only so women can loiter on the streets, not to keep them safe, not to have them pay taxes, not to make them, you know, regularly check for STDs, not to take away the pimps out of the equation. Like if you made that argument to me, I'd be like, ‘well, yes, of course.’"

CALIFORNIA EXODUS CONTINUES AS CONSERVATIVE STATES ATTRACT BLUE-STATE RESIDENTS: REPORT

Jillian Michaels posing on the red carpet

Michaels slammed California's far-left policies of not enforcing laws and allowing children to receive so-called "gender affirming" medical care. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

"I could be liberal! I could go there with you! I grew up this way!" she added.

Michaels continued criticizing California laws.

"Or the fact that a 12-year-old child can be put on off-label cancer drugs to irreparably change their body," she said. "Again, if my son came to me and said, ‘Mom’ — or my daughter — 'I think I'm trans.' I'd say okay, you know, like, you want to dress this way. You want me to call you whatever the heck you want, dress, fine. Explore it. I love you. I'm cool, do you as long as we're safe, but we're not changing your body until it's fully developed. I'm sorry. Conversation's over. Can't get a f---ing tattoo!"

"Exactly," Steele said. 

"Are you crazy? It's insane! Like I just can't. It's madness. It's madness to me. I can go on and on and on. And it's madness," Michaels said. 

EX-CALIFORNIA FAMILIES SAY MOVE TO RED STATES WAS CAUSED BY LEFTIST POLICIES AND TAXES: ‘TIME FOR US TO LEAVE’

Newsom smirks at news conference in Sacramento

Michaels previously attacked Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom while discussing why she moved away from her home state. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Earlier this year, Michaels had a combative exchange with "Club Random" host and loyal California resident Bill Maher after she said living in Florida "feels less crazy."

She also repeatedly took aim at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"You’re going to decriminalize everything, but regulate nothing. You’re prioritizing the craziest s--- I’ve ever seen in my life. C’mon, really?" Michaels said. 

"I can’t stand him," she later added.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.