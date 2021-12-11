Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ex-jewelry thief reveals the mindset behind smash-and-grabs and how to stop them

Law enforcement should be given more resources to put toward intelligence, ex-con says on 'Watters' World'

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Former con man and jewelry thief Larry Lawton gave insight on what may be behind the rise in smash-and-grabs across the United States, and what can be done to prevent them Saturday on "Watters’ World," 

Lawton, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing roughly $12 million in diamonds and gold from jewelers at gunpoint, said the smash-and-grabs happening across the United States are organized and could be related to gang initiations. However, he said, they could be prevented. 

"I think it’s preventable by the police themselves. I think the police could be more proactive," Lawton told host Jesse Watters

"Listen, there’s a saying in prison: ‘Three can keep a secret if two are dead,’" he continued. "There’s so many of these guys doing it, there’s no way somebody’s not talking, even beforehand."

LOS ANGELES SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECTS KNOCK PREGNANT WOMAN TO THE GROUND: POLICE

Lawton also said smash-and-grab robberies are not out of the ordinary. However, the sheer number occurring nationwide is unusual, he observed.

In California, where many of these crimes are happening, Proposition 47 reduced the charge for theft of $950 or less from a felony to a misdemeanor, but Lawton did not believe this change is what caused the rise in crime, as others have suggested.

"There’s other states it’s at $200, and it’s still happening," he said. 

    A security guard outside a Gucci store in San Francisco, California as retail theft increases across the United States. ( )

    A boarded up Michael Kors store in San Francisco, California amid a rise in smash-and-grab theft.  ( )

    Jewelry stores are often targeted in smash-and-grab robberies. (Conway Police Department) (Conway Police Department)

Rather, Lawton believed the rise in smash-and-grabs across the country is tied to criminals not fearing punishment.

Lawton also said the push among many on the left to defund the police is misguided, and instead, they should be given extra funding to put toward intelligence.

"I think it’s more they [criminals] don’t care," he said. "They’re not scared of the system. The police are not proactive, and what I mean by that is they should have more intelligence. Forget defunding the police, we should give the police more money." 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News. 