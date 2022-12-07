JESSE WATTERS: You can sleep on San Francisco streets, but you can't sleep in your office

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out San Francisco Mayor London Breed for letting the city fall apart while she goes after Elon Musk for letting his employees take naps during work on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Twitter's headquarters is in San Francisco and the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, launched an investigation into Twitter for building nap rooms at their headquarters. Breed unleashed building inspectors to raid Twitter's headquarters because you're only allowed to sleep on the street in San Francisco, you can't sleep at the office. They say they need to make sure Twitter's building is being used as intended. San Francisco is mad Twitter is working 'round the clock. Was anybody mad when "Mini-Madoff" was sleeping at the office? Not only was Mini sleeping at the office, he was sleeping with co-workers at the office — in the office, while he stole $8 billion.

ELON MUSK FUMES AT SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR AFTER CITY OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO TWITTER HEADQUARTERS

So, you can sleep, screw and steal at the office, and the Democrats clap. But if you work at Twitter, it's illegal to take a power nap. Now San Francisco, the city with more drug users than kids in high school, is saying this. The city that wants robots to have a license to kill. The city with $2 million toilets. Legalize shrooms.

Government injection sites. The city with transgender reparations where illegals registered to vote and swing hammers at your head. You can't even get into San Francisco's city hall without swimming through a tent city. Kids have to step over crack addicts to get to class.