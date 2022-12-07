Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: You can sleep on San Francisco streets, but you can't sleep in your office

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jesse Watters roast the city of San Francisco for scolding naps at Twitter while allowing ample homeless to sleep on the streets on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out San Francisco Mayor London Breed for letting the city fall apart while she goes after Elon Musk for letting his employees take naps during work on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Twitter's headquarters is in San Francisco and the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, launched an investigation into Twitter for building nap rooms at their headquarters. Breed unleashed building inspectors to raid Twitter's headquarters because you're only allowed to sleep on the street in San Francisco, you can't sleep at the office. They say they need to make sure Twitter's building is being used as intended. San Francisco is mad Twitter is working 'round the clock. Was anybody mad when "Mini-Madoff" was sleeping at the office? Not only was Mini sleeping at the office, he was sleeping with co-workers at the office — in the office, while he stole $8 billion. 

ELON MUSK FUMES AT SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR AFTER CITY OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO TWITTER HEADQUARTERS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Homeless people consume illegal drugs in an encampment along Willow St. in the Tenderloin district of downtown on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, is the 45th mayor of the City and County of San Francisco. She was supervisor for District 5 and was president of the Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2018.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

So, you can sleep, screw and steal at the office, and the Democrats clap. But if you work at Twitter, it's illegal to take a power nap. Now San Francisco, the city with more drug users than kids in high school, is saying this. The city that wants robots to have a license to kill. The city with $2 million toilets. Legalize shrooms. 

Government injection sites. The city with transgender reparations where illegals registered to vote and swing hammers at your head. You can't even get into San Francisco's city hall without swimming through a tent city. Kids have to step over crack addicts to get to class. 