Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters

Twitter owner Elon Musk fumed at San Francisco Mayor London Breed, D., on Tuesday after the city opened an investigation into the company’s headquarters.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is launching an investigation into Twitter over reports the tech company has converted several office rooms into bedrooms for employees, according to KQED Supervising Senior Editor Ted Goldberg.

The department, in comment to KQED, said it's reaching out to building management to set up a "site inspection" and needs to make sure the building is being "used as intended."

Responding to Goldberg’s tweet about the story, Musk tagged Breed and linked to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle about a baby’s reported fentanyl overdose on a city playground.

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" Musk wrote.

Several other prominent Twitter users also slammed San Francisco for opening the investigation, with some wondering whether Musk would move his company’s headquarters out of California.

Reporter Tatjana Pasalic, quoting Google’s Vice President of Real Estate and Workplace Services David Radcliffe, said that no workplace is complete without a "nap pod."

"Looks like we need cops to investigate more than just Elon. Workers’ rights must not be violated," she added, linking to a Yahoo News article titled "You can nap on the job at these 10 companies."

The article included several high-profile companies, including Uber and Nike.

"People who have worked in tech for years are reading this thinking ‘Wait, sleeping in your office isn’t allowed?" Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale chimed in.

Caitlyn Jenner, who has owned businesses in California for decades, called it the "worst state" for labor laws.

"Ridiculous! Nap / rest spaces are incredible benefits to employees. Also not uncommon! Major CA (and entitled snowflake inflicted) labor issue, yet again! Worst state for labor laws, ever!" Jenner tweeted.

The story that Musk had outfitted Twitter’s headquarters with bedrooms for employees was originally broken by Cyrus Farivar and Katherine Schwab of Forbes on Monday.

"Elon Musk's ‘extremely hardcore’ vision for Twitter seems to have manifested itself in sad little conference-room sleeping quarters at the company's recently depopulated headquarters," Farivar and Schwab wrote.

The rooms allegedly featured "unmade mattresses," "drab curtains" and large conference-room monitors.

The outlet withheld the name of their source over "fear of reprisal." The next day, San Francisco opened its investigation.