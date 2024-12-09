JESSE WATTERS: While Trump had his eyes on the architecture, the world had its eyes on him

JESSE WATTERS: Trump back on the world stage and it's like he never left. 47 flew over to France this weekend for the reopening of Notre-Dame, and he said the cathedral looked better than it did 900 years ago. But while he had his eyes on the architecture, the world had its eyes on him.

Even Dr. Jill couldn't look away. The two had a little side chat, Trump told the Post, It was very nice. She couldn't have been nicer. And then he used the photo to promote his new Cologne. A fragrance your enemies can't resist.

I know what Johnny wants for Christmas. And long lines stretching through the pews to shake 47's hand outside the French presidential palace. Macron was manhandled by a Trump handshake. Trump told the Post, quote, It's just a firm shake. He understands that. Just a firm shake.

France received Trump with the pomp and circumstance reserved only for a sitting president. Red carpet, trumpets blaring the guard in full uniform. He strolled inside and got right to work.

Prince William met with president-elect for about 40 minutes. Trump said they had a great talk and William's a good looking guy.

Quote, 'He looked really very handsome last night. Some people look better in person. He looked great. And I told him that. Then in came the president of Ukraine. Zelenskyy met with Trump and Macron for about 45 minutes.

Trump says he wants to make peace that's new and that he's formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war, quote on quote.