Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Was Biden trying to reassure the American people?

All the world heard from Biden was no, Watters says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: That's all Biden had to say? Video

Jesse Watters: That's all Biden had to say?

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses President Biden's reaction to reports Russian missiles crossed into Poland, allegedly killing two people on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Jesse Watters sounded off on President Biden after his press appearance on Poland, saying he doesn't want to talk about the alleged Russian missile strike Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The president of the United States, who actually called a lid before dinner and finally woke up and found out that Russian missiles had reportedly struck inside a NATO ally’s territory, killing two Polish citizens, was asked about that, and he said no. He doesn’t want to talk about it, or he didn’t talk about it and all the world heard was no. 

RUSSIA HAMMERS KYIV, UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, VIDEO SHOWS FIERY AFTERMATH

That’s striking because usually in times like this, after he’s told private groups during fundraisers that we could be on the precipice of nuclear Armageddon and how he is repeatedly assured NATO allies that any strike inside NATO territory would be a violation of Article 5 and need a strong response, I wanted to hear something from the president of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.