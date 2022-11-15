JESSE WATTERS: Was Biden trying to reassure the American people?

Jesse Watters sounded off on President Biden after his press appearance on Poland, saying he doesn't want to talk about the alleged Russian missile strike Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The president of the United States, who actually called a lid before dinner and finally woke up and found out that Russian missiles had reportedly struck inside a NATO ally’s territory, killing two Polish citizens, was asked about that, and he said no. He doesn’t want to talk about it, or he didn’t talk about it and all the world heard was no.

That’s striking because usually in times like this, after he’s told private groups during fundraisers that we could be on the precipice of nuclear Armageddon and how he is repeatedly assured NATO allies that any strike inside NATO territory would be a violation of Article 5 and need a strong response, I wanted to hear something from the president of the United States.

