Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, kill 2: senior US intelligence official

Russian missiles flew over NATO territory and killed two people in Poland Tuesday, a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press.

The Polish government has not immediately confirmed the report, but one spokesman Piotr Mueller told the publication that top leaders were holding an emergency meeting over the "crisis situation."

RUSSIA HAMMERS KYIV, UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, VIDEO SHOWS FIERY AFTERMATH

Two people were reportedly killed after a projectile struck and area where grain was drying in the village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border.

Fox News could not immediately reach NATO for confirmation on the strikes but the Pentagon told reporters that it was taking the reports "seriously and looking into them.

"Right now we are aware of the press reporting on this and we have no information at this time to corroborate those reports," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. "I don't want to speculate or get into hypotheticals when it comes to our security commitments.

"We've been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he said in reference to Article Five.

Check back on this developing story.