Russia hammers Kyiv, Ukraine with missiles, video shows fiery aftermath

Russia on Tuesday struck Kyiv with at least two missiles, hitting residential buildings and forcing civilians to flee to underground stations and take cover.

Air sirens rang out across central Kyiv as Ukrainians defenses worked to stop a barrage of missile attacks across the country.

While air defenses shot down four missiles over the capital city another two hit residential buildings in the city center, resulting in an indeterminate number of casualties according to the Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Rescuers and doctors are already working on the spot," he said in a Telegram post.

Fox News Digital could not immediately confirm what type of missiles were used, though a reporter for the Wall Street Journal said cruise missiles struck the residential buildings.

Another 10 regions across Ukraine were also under fire Tuesday, which left several cities without power as Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure.

The president’s office said the "situation is critical" and the majority of the hits were "recorded in the center and north of the country."

Officials said the situation in Kyiv is "extremely difficult" and noted that blackouts would be carried out not only in the capital city but across the nation as energy workers attempt to get power back up and running.

"I was in my office working when the [sirens] began," Denys Ganzha, head of Ukraine Frontline Media told Fox News Digital after emerging from a three-hour stint in an underground shelter.

Ganzha noted that President Zelenskkyy has urged residents to stay underground as the threat persists but said he briefly headed home to catch up on some work calls before returning to take cover in a shelter.

"It's really great to see people singing, people networking, people working with their laptops in the subway, in the shelter," he said, noting that Ukrainians are keeping a determined spirit despite the imminent threat.

"This total mass of people – they try to continue some kind of normal life," he continued. "Its life, it’s our normal life unfortunately right now."

The Tuesday attacks came just days after officials warned that Russia may ramp up its aggression during the G-20 summit after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would skip the international event last week.