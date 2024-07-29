Jesse Watters: The US cannot afford Kamala Harris as president

Fox News host Jesse Watters says the media and Democrats cannot convince voters to ignore Vice President Kamala Harris' "radical" policy record.

JESSE WATTERS: The words "President Kamala Harris" used to be an inside joke. Last year, party kingmakers tried peeling her off the ticket. The headlines were everywhere: Democrats shouldn't ditch Joe Biden, they should replace Kamala Harris; The case for Biden to drop Kamala Harris; For the country's sake, Vice President Harris should step aside. The Kamala ‘coup’ is in full swing. Her whole staff had quit and they were leaking. She was a soul-destroying boss and a bully. Biden wasn't the problem. Kamala was high level. Democrats had to rally around 82-year-old Joe Biden because they feared the nomination of Kamala Harris. Joe Biden was fighting Father Time because he was concerned Kamala wouldn't be able to beat Trump. Alas, Kamala survived her ‘coup’ and Joe didn't.

Democrats can try to rebrand Kamala, but the Biden record is hers; broken border, crippling inflation, two proxy wars. And voters are already realizing Kamala is more radical; defund the police, abolish ICE, decriminalize border crossings, ban natural gas exploration. That's Kamala Harris, it's on tape. She campaigned on getting rid of private health insurance. She's into slavery reparations. The woman wants a government-run daycare. Literally the nanny state. You have a baby, hand it to the government, the government raises it for you. Cha-ching, that'll be $2 trillion. We can't afford Kamala Harris. She's a dangerous Marxist who wants to turn America into San Francisco. But they're making her into a mythical figure and hiding her record like they hid Biden. So how do they distract us from talking about her record? They accuse JD Vance of having sex with a couch. Not on a couch, with a couch. It's a weird thing to do. And now they're calling him weird.