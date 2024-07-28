Ron DeSantis blasts mainstream media for 'whitewashing' Kamala Harris' record: 'Blizzard of lies'

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is none too happy with the mainstream media's reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris taking the reins as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee since President Biden suspended his re-election campaign last week.

"Down here in Florida, it's hot in July, and it'll be hot in August, but you're going to see a blizzard of lies over the next few months," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo during this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"There's not going to be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media, and they're going to try to re-rewrite history, and they're going to try to present her [Harris] as something that she's just not," he continued.

ONE WEEK IN AGAINST TRUMP, HARRIS TOUTS ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ FUNDRAISING HAUL

DeSantis, earlier in the segment, linked Harris to the Biden administration's policies.

"The media really worked hard to push Biden out, and now you see all the arteries of the left – the corporate media, Hollywood, academia, they're using all the king's horses and all the king's men to try to put the Democratic Party back together again, and they have to whitewash Harris' background to be able to make her palpable to the American people, but I think we've all seen her. She's incredibly vapid, even more incredibly liberal, and she doesn't have any accomplishments. In fact, she owns all the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. She owns the border, she owns the inflation."

Vice President Harris has been in the media spotlight since taking Biden's place as the presumptive nominee after he announced the end of his re-election bid last Sunday.

At the same time, Republicans have fretted over her stance on several key issues, including her former eagerness to ban fracking and her performance on the border issue. They have simultaneously slammed the mainstream media for allegedly working to rebrand her as she prepares to face off against former President Donald Trump this election season.

RESURFACED 2023 VIDEO SHOWS KAMALA HARRIS ARGUING YOUNG PEOPLE SUFFER ‘CLIMATE ANXIETY’

"Now that he's [Biden's] out, if we had to pick someone, I think we would pick Harris because she owns all the policies, she's not going to be able to distance herself from them, and most Americans think this country's going in the wrong direction," DeSantis continued.

"I think ultimately, truth is going to prevail, but the one thing we do have to acknowledge [is] Biden set the bar so low… he couldn't even deliver a sentence. Now you take somebody like Harris who's not exactly lighting the world on fire, but Biden makes her look like Socrates just because we're so used to him not even being able to do anything. Now you have somebody who's younger, so we're in for a battle here."

New Fox News polls show Harris and Trump locked in dead heat in key swing states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan – two states that could decide the outcome of November's race.

Separate numbers from a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted after Biden's withdrawal from the race indicate Harris is inching closer to Trump, with his lead now just one point at 48% to Harris' 47%.