JESSE WATTERS: Trump's RNC appearance symbolizes a great American comeback

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Trump’s renewed spirit after surviving an assassination attempt on his life on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump is a grandfather, but this isn't your grandfather's Republican Party. It's a populist movement that cuts across class and racial lines, speeding like a comet straight at the ruling class. It's now clear why Trump tapped J.D. Vance as VP. He's a storyteller, and his story is the American dream from where he came from to where he is today would not have been possible if he didn't have people fighting for him and protecting him.

After dodging a bullet , Trump ripped up his speech and rewrote it and we're hearing tonight Joe Biden will not be mentioned by name. This could be because the former president wants to tone down the rhetoric, or because Trump doesn't even know if Biden will be his opponent, to lay out his agenda and make an appeal for American unity in the face of hatred.

His appearance tonight will likely symbolize the great American comeback, a comeback from when this country was great, a political comeback after the 2020 election, and a personal comeback from Saturday's assassination attempt. From hoaxes to impeachments, from indictments to bullets, Trump is back in the arena in the most politically secure position he's ever been, the wind at his back and an angel on his shoulder.