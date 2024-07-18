Former FOX Business host Lou Dobbs dead at age 78

Former FOX Business host Lou Dobbs has died at the age of 78.

A statement posted on his X account called him a "fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country."

"Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren," it said.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs," said a spokesperson for FOX News Media. "An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family."

Dobbs hosted the highly rated "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on FOX Business from 2011 to 2021, following multiple stints at CNN.

Former President Trump, a longtime friend of Dobbs, eulogized him in a post on Truth Social on the same evening he will accept the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent," Trump wrote. "He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"