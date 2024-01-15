JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, Americans unite under the banner of democracy

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday night that the Iowa caucuses will help determine the "hiring and firing" for former President Donald Trump.



JESSE WATTERS: This evening, the hiring and firing begins for Donald Trump. A big quick win tonight asserts dominance. It creates an air of invincibility and an inevitability that will force his primary opponents to consider dropping out earlier than planned and coalescing around him and sparing the party an expensive, dragged out primary so the GOP is fresh and united when it faces off against Biden.

For Ron DeSantis, it's second place or bust. The governor almost lived in Iowa. He's been to every county, spent a lot of money and secured big endorsements. This is his first test.

For Nikki Haley, a second place would rocket her to New Hampshire, where she's polling well. The last poll in Iowa shows her with momentum, but a chunk of her supporters are Democrats, and she just doesn't jive with the populist wing of the party.

For Vivek Ramaswamy, a political virgin, can he punch above his weight? He's attractive to the young MAGA wing of the party, but he could run out of money sooner than any of his rivals. And whatever happens tonight, the future of the United States will be determined by the future of the Republican Party. Can the Republican Party get it together and come together?

