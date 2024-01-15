Iowa caucuses Monday kick off first election in the GOP 2024 presidential race
Iowa voters will caucus Monday to select their pick for the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. Former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have been campaigning for the GOP nomination.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined Fox News on Monday and explained her continued support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
She argued that the results in Iowa will be "bad for Trump" if the former president does not secure over 50% of the vote. She argues such a result would show that a majority of Republicans support an alternative to Trump, and that majority may consolidate as candidates drop out of the race.
DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have battled in Trump's shadow for weeks in the primary.
In a presidential race that's been underway for more than a year, the voters finally get a say.
Braving frigid below zero temperatures that are punishing the Hawkeye State, Iowans head to more than 1,600 caucus sites on Monday night to cast ballots in the lead off contest of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race.
"Tomorrow, Jan. 15, I need each and every one of you to get out. Everybody get out. Just get out and vote," former President Donald Trump urged his supporters at a rally Sunday in Indianola, Iowa.
The former president is the commanding frontrunner in national surveys and the latest polls in Iowa as he runs a third straight time for the White House.
Trump made history last year as the first former or current president to be indicted for a crime, but his four indictments, including charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, have only fueled his support among Republican voters.
During the 2024 election cycle, the Republican Iowa caucus remains relatively consistent to 2020 and 2016 with most of the major changes occurring on the Democrat's end. After the fiasco that was the 2020 Iowa Democratic primary, where the results were not known for a full day, Democrats made some fundamental changes.
First, Iowa was demoted from first in the nation to a Super Tuesday state, losing their coveted position to South Carolina. Second, “Tele-caucusing” was introduced, allowing people to cast their caucus votes remotely. Third, mail-in votes will be counted over a period of weeks, being announced on March 5, Super Tuesday.
While it remains to be seen if these changes are beneficial for Democrats, the Republican caucus is expected to operate as normal.
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee discussed the importance of the Iowa caucuses, including why it's important to look for those who underperform.
Huckabee joined Fox News on Monday morning as Iowans prepared to cast their votes. Iowans will have to suffer through bitter cold weather, however, as temperatures across much of the state sit well below zero.
Huckabee said that some of the candidates who have struggled to increase their poll numbers could be forced to end their campaigns after Iowans cast their votes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted that he would "do well" when Iowa Republicans participate in the state's caucuses on Monday.
DeSantis joined "Fox News Sunday" with host Shannon Bream, arguing that he and his campaign have put in more work than any other candidate. Recent polls show DeSantis trailing in third behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Trump.
"Do you need to finish second here in Iowa?" Bream asked.
"We're gonna do well," DeSantis responded. "I appreciate being the underdog… I do better in those situations, and I think I have a record of doing well as the underdog. We're gonna do well, and we look forward to doing the next contest."
"We've been working hard. We've been doing a great job, and I think Monday is going to be the pivot point where, now that people start to actually vote, I think it's gonna help change the landscape," he added. "There has not been a candidate that has worked harder… Iowans notice that. You're not entitled to just be nominated. You don't just swoop in and get coronated. You've gotta earn it, and we've earned it."
Iowa voters will have to brave bitter cold weather to participate in Monday's caucuses, however, with forecasts saying much of the state will see temperatures well below zero.
Donald Trump was confident he’ll do "very well" in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, which lead off the 2024 Republican presidential nominating calendar.
But the former president isn’t ready to make a prediction on if he’ll top 50%.
As he left his hotel in Des Moines on Sunday, Trump was asked by Fox News’ James Levinson about whether he would receive more than 50 % of the vote in the caucuses.
"I don't know, I think we are doing very well," Trump answered. The former president is the commanding front-runner in the latest polls in Iowa as well as in national surveys in the GOP presidential nomination race as he makes his third straight White House run.
Trump grabbed 50% support, or higher, in a slew of polls over the past month in Iowa. And he stood at 48% support in the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom/NBC News poll of likely Republican caucusgoers was released Saturday night. His closest rivals – former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – stood at 20% and 16% in the new survey.
The Iowa caucuses are a pivotal moment in presidential primary races that gives voters the first opportunity to name their preferred party nominee. But why is Iowa first?
New Hampshire was originally the first state to hold a caucus, up until the late 1960s. The Democrat Party established a requirement for a longer period of time in between caucuses, forcing the process to start much earlier and making Iowa the first state to hold the kick off event.
The Iowa caucus was hosted by Democrats first in 1972, with Republicans joining in years later as it gained popularity.
For decades since, both Republicans and Democrats looked to Iowa as the first primary voting contest of the presidential election, but things look different in 2024.
Despite sixty years of tradition and establishing the Iowa caucus as first, Democrats decided to move their first early contest from Iowa to South Carolina this cycle in an attempt to reach Black and Hispanic voters in the early primary contests.
