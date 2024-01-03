JESSE WATTERS: This is now one of DEI's Ten Commandments

Fox News host Jesse Watters says, according to the left, if you think Harvard "shouldn't let a serial plagiarist run the school, you're a racist colonizer" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democratic Party is now the pro-plagiarism party. Why? Well, apparently it's because conservatives are against plagiarism.

Yeah. Maybe we should be against border security and trick them into stopping the caravans. The AP says, "Harvard president's resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism." You hear that, conservatives? We have a new weapon. It's called "noticing stealing." Democrats hate when people notice stealing. Claudine Gay should have just said she was shoplifting someone's writing. Conservative journalist Chris Rufo, who noticed that Harvard's president was stealing, is now the bad guy. Thou shall not notice when Black women steal. It's one of DEI's Ten Commandments.

AP ADMITS WIDELY PANNED STORY ON HARVARD PLAGIARISM DIDN'T MEET STANDARDS

Rufo wrote "scalped" after Gay was forced out, a familiar phrase in political circles when the opposition forces the other party to fire someone. The AP says Rufo used the term, "as if Gay was a trophy of violence, invoking a gruesome practice taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans." I wonder why The Associated Press, an organization of accredited journalists who were bred to understand plagiarism was the industry's cardinal sin, would side with a serial plagiarist? Well, recall that "Primetime" reported yesterday, the AP takes millions in bribes. I mean, grants from left-wing foundations. And the AP is on the payroll of the 1619 Project, one of the most disreputable revisionist history vehicles in the U.S.

So if you think the oldest and most prestigious college in America shouldn't let a serial plagiarist run the school, you're a racist colonizer. You see, plagiarism isn't the crime. It's pointing it out. And hilariously, Claudine Gay just published a piece in The New York Times calling herself a hero. Gay says by courageously stepping down, she's denying the "demagogues" victory. Gay calls the attacks on her coordinated. As if this was some well-planned, well-orchestrated, sophisticated campaign like the collusion hoax, when all she did was bomb a congressional hearing and draw attention to herself. Two reporters sniffed around and found she plagiarized 50 times. And by the way, that hearing, she calls it a "well-laid trap" that she fell into. The woman prepared for a week for an antisemitism hearing with the brightest lawyers in the land and didn't know she'd be asked about the Jews?

Gay says she didn't plagiarize, she merely "duplicated other scholars' language without proper attribution." Your Honor, I did not shoplift. The handbag was blown onto my shoulder by an overzealous air conditioning unit, and I walked out of the store unaware. Now, Gay says she was being attacked because White Americans are anxious that the country's browning. Do I look anxious? Apparently, Gay thinks that noticing stealing makes you racist. No wonder the left thinks cops are racist. Gay worked her way to the top by stealing. Kind of like Liz Warren, the Senate's chief identity thief. So these are the rules. If you hire a person of color who blows up your institution, you have to keep them around. Because treating them the way everybody else would be treated is an attack on diversity.