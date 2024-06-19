Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

JESSE WATTERS: in a state of hysteria disguised by their deranged fantasies

Democrats have been left 'powerless,' Jesse Watters argues

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters says Democrats are moving into the ‘stages of grief’ before the presidential election on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Jesse Watters shares how the Democrats have entered a ‘full left-wing meltdown’ after seeing that their policies may have backfired on them on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FOX NEWS POLL: THREE-POINT SHIFT IN BIDEN-TRUMP MATCHUP SINCE MAY

JESSE WATTERS: Historian Victor Davis Hanson says Democrats are heading into a 1980 Carter-esque blowout, and the party's descending into a full left-wing meltdown. Democrats have been left powerless over what VDH says is the escalating dementia of Joe Biden and the terror instilled by the specter of either a president or continued Vice President Harris. 

The left fears all it did to destroy democracy. The raids, arrests, the gag orders might boomerang on them. The collapse of hoaxes like Russia collusion, the laptop, two impeachments and five criminal trials have left the Democrats in a state of hysteria disguised by their deranged fantasies

Biden speaks at a rally in Virginia

The more the Democrats pander with student loan bailouts, executive amnesty and cannabis, the more obvious, repugnant and counterproductive it becomes. But that's not all you're going to see until Election Day.

Are you ready? Democrats are entering what VDA calls a proverbial cycle of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The stages of grief. Stage one: Denial. Democrats are going to tell you everything you see isn't true. It's the "cheap fake" hoax. 

