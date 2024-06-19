Karine Jean-Pierre doubles down on 'cheap fake' Biden videos: 'So much misinformation'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down Tuesday on claiming "cheap fake" videos of President Biden were being circulated online and argued there was "so much misinformation" coming from conservatives.

"It's also very insulting to the folks, the viewers who are watching it. And so we believe we have to call that out. We've been calling it cheap fakes. That is something that came directly from the media outlets in calling it that, the fact-checkers and calling it that. And so we're certainly going to be really, really clear about that as well. And calling it out from where we are, from where we stand," Jean-Pierre told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday.

Wallace asked Jean-Pierre about videos of Biden from various events in recent weeks that show him turning away from the group of world leaders at a D-Day anniversary event in France to speak to a parachuter or being led off the stage by former President Obama at a recent fundraiser.

"I think there is so much misinformation, disinformation as we've been talking about. You talked about the video of the president wandering. And it's not true. Right? The president wasn't wandering. He was talking to a parachuter that was right in front of him. And what you saw is the Republican Party really manipulating what was being said and what was being seen by the American people," Jean-Pierre continued.

Jean-Pierre also called the videos "deepfakes" during the press briefing on Tuesday.

"And instead of talking about the president’s performance in office, and what I mean by that is his legislative wins, what he’s been able to do for the American people across the country, we’re seeing these deepfakes, these manipulated videos. And it is, again, done in bad faith," she said.

According to the New York Post, she said afterward she didn't mean to use the term "deepfakes" and meant "cheap fakes."

According to Merriam-Webster, a deepfake is an "image or recording that has been convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said."

Wallace, a rabid supporter of Biden, also asked about the upcoming debate and how Biden is preparing.

"I’m going to be really mindful because the debate is part of what the campaign putting forth and leading on so I got to be careful as a federal employee to not speak to that directly," Jean-Pierre said. "Look, I think one of the things that I will say and I will say proudly, is that this is a president that wants to always, regardless of it’s a debate stage or not, talk about the issues and there’s a real contrast here if we think about what extreme Republicans are trying to do and what this president is trying to do."

Biden and Trump agreed to a debate on June 27, which will be hosted by CNN. The debate is unusual in terms of how early it's occurring in the general election cycle.

