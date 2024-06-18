Biden appears to freeze up, forget Homeland Security sec's name during White House event: ‘all kidding aside’

President Biden appeared to freeze up and temporarily forget the name of his Homeland Security Secretary during a White House event Tuesday.

The president had taken the podium in the White House’s East Room to announce new measures giving illegal immigrants living in the U.S. a pathway to citizenship.

Biden introduced himself, using a familiar quip about being "Jill Biden’s husband."

He thanked Congress and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, but seemed to trail off when trying to remember Mayorkas’ name.

"I’m not sure I’m going to be able to introduce you all the way," Biden said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

The president then appeared to brush off the flub as a deliberate joke, commenting, "But all kidding aside, Secretary Mayorkas, Secretary [of the Department of Health and Human Services] Becerra and advocates and families, law enforcement, faith leaders, and everybody that’s here."

Biden used the event to announce sweeping new policy changes in an election year that would give hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in the United States a pathway to citizenship.

The president announced that his administration will, in the coming months, allow certain American citizens’ spouses who are living in the U.S. illegally, to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship without having to first depart the country.

Biden’s ostensible flub on Tuesday is the latest incident to draw into question the president’s mental acuteness going into an election year.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal published a report, citing Republicans, and even some Democrats, who said the president was showing signs of slowing down during private meetings.

