JESSE WATTERS: Secret Service makes 'shocking admission' after Trump assassination attempt

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the U.S. Secret Service's first press conference since the assassination attempt on former President Trump, suggesting that the entire Pittsburgh field office should be put on administrative leave.

JESSE WATTERS: The Secret Service held its first press conference since Donald Trump was nearly executed on live TV. After stonewalling the media and congressional investigators for three weeks, Director Ronald Rowe made a shocking admission… The former President of the United States and the nominee as the Republican, the man who the Democrats and the media have been labeling as a clear and present danger to democracy, Hitler and a dictator, wasn't given Secret Service counter-sniper teams at his campaign rallies for the last two years. That means when they put Trump on trial in Manhattan every day when he returned from court to Trump Tower, there were no Secret Service counter-snipers. The whole world knew Trump's schedule and location for six weeks. In a city with thousands of windows and high rises, no Secret Service counter-snipers. That means when Trump was in the Bronx, no Secret Service counter-snipers. Anyone could have climbed onto a tree, could have gone onto a rooftop with a gun. What about when he went to the bodega in Harlem after court? He's enveloped by buildings, hundreds of windows, any one of which a rifle could have fired from. No Secret Service counter-snipers. So why all of a sudden, after two years of no Secret Service counter-snipers, have they showed up in Butler? And that was the rally where there was an attempt on his life. After the assassination attempt, the intelligence community leaked an exclusive to their friends at CNN, saying the reason they added counter-snipers to Butler was because of an Iranian threat to Trump's life. But that doesn't make any sense, because there's been an Iranian fatwa out for Trump since he whacked Soleimani. That was over four years ago. And when the feds were pressed about this, they admitted there wasn't any new intelligence from Iran. What a coincidence. The Secret Service surrounding Trump has been an illusion. We believe these agents were in constant communication with each other using the latest technology that we didn't even know about. Turns out the Secret Service counter-sniper team and Butler never had radios that day.

VETERAN SECRET SERVICE AGENT CALLS FOR LEADERSHIP TO BE FIRED: ‘KINGS OF COVER-UP’

…

Trump almost took a bullet to the brain. He's the one with the open wound, and the only reason he's still alive isn't because of the Secret Service and the poor little Pittsburgh field office. It's because he got lucky and turned his head to the right. The entire Pittsburgh field office should be placed on administrative leave, have all their electronics seized and be put under formal investigation. But the director hasn't asked anybody, and the people in charge of the Butler rally security are still doing security rallies. A new report from RealClearPolitics says the agents who swarmed Trump after he was shot, most of them weren't even his regular detail. Susan Crabtree says the group was made up of various field office agents who don't train together. Is that why agents who surrounded Trump sounded so confused during it? If you needed another reason to vote in this election, it's this. If Kamala is elected, the Trump assassination attempt investigation will be bottlenecked. Donald Trump told me that if he's elected, he'll declassify everything about the attempt on his life. So if you want to know what happened this July, you know what to do in November.