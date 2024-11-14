JESSE WATTERS: RFK, Jr is going to clean house

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President-elect Trump nominating big appointees at "warp-speed" after choosing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be his Health and Human Services secretary.

JESSE WATTERS: RFK, Jr. has been tapped to be secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump says RFK will make the department follow the science, not the money, be beacons of transparency and the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again… Big Pharma, Big Sugar, watch out.

Certain stocks dropping like rocks the moment he was picked. RFK is going to clean house… They poison our food and then sell us pills. We get sick and they get rich. RFK wants us to eat clean, and he's ready to ax corrupt government staff on day one. TV doctors are worried we're not going to need them anymore… America is the sickest country in the entire developed world. And TV doctors are happy with the status quo. Three quarters of American adults are overweight or obese. It doesn't have to be this way. America should be the healthiest country.

Our food is so toxic, we're not even allowed to sell it in Europe. We all started getting sick and fat in 1990. That's when they added ultra-processed food to the food pyramid. Doctors began prescribing everyone pharmaceuticals and everyone got a desk job and stared at a screen all day.

Have you been to the beach recently? We used to be a lot skinnier. The government let the food and drug industry turn us into Jabba the Hutt. And they say RFK is dangerous. These people should be brought up on child abuse charges.

RFK JR. ASKS AMERICANS TO SUGGEST POLICIES FOR NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: ‘TRANSITON TEAM BELONGS TO YOU’

I saw an elementary school class walking down the street in midtown yesterday – looked like the Cowboys offensive line. The Army can't even recruit. They had to lower their standards because everyone was too big and slow. Show me a 70-year-old who can do this. Now this is the most powerful woman or man at Health and Human Services, Rachel Levine. Would you consider him or her healthy and fit?

RFK, Jr would oversee agencies that lied about COVID and told us to hide from a virus that spreads inside. Why are Democrats so bent out of shape about a ripped 70-year-old wanting to take out food coloring, Doritos and go for a hike once in a while? This guy wants clean water and fresh fruit. And Democrats are calling him crazy. RFK Jr saying let's diet and exercise and the left saying, no, no, no. Stay inside, eat takeout … If anyone tells you that's healthy, they're the threat.

Trump's mandate was to make America healthy again. Get DCI and CRT out of the Pentagon and fire the spies who lied to us. If you're against that, you just outed yourself.