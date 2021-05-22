Jesse Watters: Problems are starting to pile up for Democrats

"Watters’ World" host Jesse Watters slammed Democrats Saturday saying that problems are "starting to pile up," and they're doing nothing to fix them.

JESSE WATTERS: The only thing Democrats are good at is attacking us. They’re actually great at it. It’s honestly all they do. Instead of attacking problems, they attack us. Because to them, we’re the biggest problem. But the real problems are starting to pile up. The media doesn’t cover them, because we didn’t cause them. And once we point it out and try fixing it, we get attacked. We try to get kids back in the classroom, the teachers tell us we’re a White supremacist.

…

So after a year of our children falling behind in school, what does Biden do? He sent every school extra tutors and computers. Of course he didn’t. That would make too much sense. Instead, Joe Biden OK’d schools teaching critical race theory, which means if you’re White you’re racist, and if you’re Black you’re oppressed by White racists. I’d rather go back to remote learning.

