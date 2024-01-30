JESSE WATTERS: The president has always had the power to secure the border

Jesse Watters argued Tuesday the Biden administration has the power to secure the border at any time but refuses on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN CLAIMS ‘I’VE DONE ALL I CAN DO' TO SECURE BORDER

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden spent three years claiming the border was secure and suddenly, in an election year, he needs emergency powers to shut it down. Why shut down a secure border? You wouldn't close a locked door, would you? The president has always had the power he needs to secure the border. If he needs a refresher on the law, just ask Barack.

Title 8, Section 12 of the U.S. code sets it in stone. Whenever the president finds at the entry of any aliens, and the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may, by proclamation, and for such periods as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

Congress passed that law in 1952, and the media is so ignorant, they think Congress needs to pass another law for Joe Biden to act. You don't need to be 80 to remember this law. You just need to be 20 because Obama used it.

If Trump gets re-elected, he's going to use the same law on day one. And that wouldn't make him a dictator. The Democrats say it would make him Dr. Evil.