Pete Buttigieg takes heat over latest airport mess: 'Crisis after crisis'

FOX Business host Kennedy slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his climate hypocrisy, calling him out for taking a government plane on a trip last year while encouraging Americans to "go green." Kennedy joined "Outnumbered" on Wednesday to discuss the transportation secretary's alleged double standard and his handling of the FAA systems outage that left hundreds of flights grounded.

PETE BUTTIGIEG TOOK GOVERNMENT JET TO NYC FOR RADIO INTERVIEW, ACLU MEETING BEFORE FLYING BACK HOURS LATER

KENNEDY: I kind of almost feel bad for Pete Buttigieg because he's had transportation crisis after crisis, which normally doesn't happen with the secretary of transportation. Normally, no one knows who the secretary of transportation is, but it's been literally one thing after another. And the biggest ones have involved the airlines. And, you know, he's one of those people who talks a big game, like I've been on the phone with them, like really working this out, but never does anything, never addresses those mysterious root causes that we hear so much about from the administration. And then also has the gall to lecture us on going green and making sacrifices and riding his bike for a couple of blocks like a brave eco-warrior. Then at the same time, he's taking a private jet to New York. Last I checked, there's about 1700 flights from D.C. to New York that you can oddly call them shuttles. They're not even like planes. They're flying buses, and he could get on one of those and help save the planet, but apparently he hates Earth.