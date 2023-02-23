JESSE WATTERS: How did Pete Buttigieg screw this job up?

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's trip to East Palestine, Ohio three weeks after a toxic train derailment on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: It's no secret in Washington that Biden's time is running out and the Democrats want someone younger. For them, that guy was supposed to be Mayor Pete. And since Pete was only just a mayor, they had to give him a job to beef up his resume. So they gave him transportation secretary. The job was supposed to literally transport him into the White House. How do you screw that job up? Well, Pete found a way.

Why is Pete riding an SUV into East Palestine? Hasn't the town been polluted enough? So Pete shows up before anybody notices, hides behind White construction workers, runs away from reporters, and doesn't talk to a single resident. I didn't see Pete hugging anybody. I didn't see Pete drinking the water. The guy didn't put his arm around a single person and tell him, "Everything is going to be alright." And this is the guy Democrats think can be president?