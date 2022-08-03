Pelosi defies China in Taiwan, Trump's primary payback and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘WE’RE PROUD TO BE HERE' - Pelosi meets with Taiwan's president, defying China's increasingly ominous rhetoric against the visit. Continue reading …

PRECISION STRIKE - How terrorist Ayman al-Zawahri's morning ritual helped the CIA take him out. Continue reading …

PRIMARY PAYBACK - Trump-backed challenger beats one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after Jan. 6. Continue reading …

‘THEY NEED A FATHER’ - Wife of Naval officer imprisoned in Japan makes plea for kids' sake. Continue reading …

TIME TO WAKE UP - Communist China is the biggest threat facing our country, and President Biden is asleep at the wheel, Marco Rubio says. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ABORTION ORDER - President Biden will take yet another executive action to protect abortion services. Continue reading …

ANTI-COP CASH - New executive director of liberal dark money education group has repeatedly called to defund the police. Continue reading …

‘FRESH AIR’? – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Democrats' best option for 2024, strategist writes. Continue reading …

PACT ACT AMENDED - Senate passes burn pits legislation to help veterans after partisan controversy. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'Y'ALL ARE TRIPPIN' - Mom threatens Texas House meeting with 'ambulance-chasing' lawsuits over Critical Race Theory. Continue reading …

EXTREME ACCUSATION - MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions. Continue reading …

‘FUELING THE FLAMES’ - White House adviser 'fact-checks' voters' outrage over high gas prices. Continue reading …

MISCARRIAGES AND ROE - NY Times guest essay argues miscarriages and abortions have 'more in common' than people think. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Paul Pelosi shouldn’t get a ‘free pass.’ Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Chinese leaders treated Pelosi's arrival like an invasion. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - To her credit, Pelosi didn't back down when China essentially threatened to shoot her plane. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FAMILIAR FORMULA - With a ‘Rocky’ spinoff in the works, here's a look at Hollywood reboots, recasting and more. Continue reading …

BUCKLE UP - Pilot fatigue remains high concern as carriers try to recapture revenue. Continue reading …

WEB OF DANGER - Why children are ‘really vulnerable’ as predators go digital — and what parents can do about it. Continue reading …

‘LOST AN ICON’ - Dodgers longtime play-by-play announcer Vin Scully dead at 94. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money. And as of now, one senator stands in their way, the last Democrat with a backbone. Is it going to be Kyrsten Sinema? Time will tell."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.