JESSE WATTERS: Our society doesn't have standards anymore

Jesse Watters discusses Americans abandoning the desire to excel and how weakness is being rewarded over strength on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Things used to be hard in America. To be the best, you had to work hard, and only the best achieved greatness. You wanted to be great because greatness won wars. The men who sprinted into gunfire on the beaches of Normandy were great.

So were the ones who planted our flag on Iwo Jima, choked out communism in Korea, crawled through the jungles in Vietnam and battled in the hot sands of the Middle East. Greatness was everywhere in America because greatness was rewarded. If you wanted to go to Harvard or Yale, you had to be at the top of your class. They demanded greatness from their students.

If you wanted to walk the runway at fashion shows and have your face plastered on magazines and billboards, you had to be in tip-top shape, stunning enough to make somebody just stop in their tracks. If you wanted to run NASA, IBM or Exxon, you had to be the best in the business. They demanded greatness from their employees and that demand formed generations of excellence.

The weak were weeded out. The strong were rewarded with money and status and a sense of fulfillment. Our society doesn't have standards anymore. Everybody gets a trophy. You're not allowed to judge anybody. Nothing's taboo. The people we revered yesterday are despised today.

Weakness is rewarded and strength is punished. We traded excellence and achievement for diversity and inclusion. It's happening all across the country.