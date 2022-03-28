Jesse Watters talks Oscars slap: 'No one' gets in trouble for committing a crime in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters said despite letting "the waterworks flow" at the Oscars after punching Chris Rock, Will Smith "didn't really seem to care at all" at the after party.

JESSE WATTERS: Notice how he apologized to everybody and anybody, except for the guy he hit in front of millions. And when a man slaps another man, that's worse than getting punched. It's humiliating. But Smith looks like he's going to skate. Just blame love and you're good to go. Don't try that at home, America. You will not get the Will Smith treatment.

Smith might have let the waterworks flow when he was given his speech, but he didn't really seem to care at all at the after party. … He was rubbing elbows, dancing the night away. Not a care in the world. I mean, this wasn't a straight fight, a man was assaulted while doing his job.

Rock isn't pressing charges, which is proper, since that would look soft. I might do it, but that's me.

But hey, this is California. So no one ever gets in trouble for committing a crime, right? And of course, it was only a matter of time before the left decided that somehow Trump was to blame for it.