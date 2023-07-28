JESSE WATTERS: These offshore accounts could hold the key to the Biden investigation

Fox News host Jesse Watters delves into accusations the Biden family has offshore bank accounts Friday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family's net worth just tripled in value. James Comer, who's investigating the Biden family's corruption, said bank records indicated the Bidens took in $17 million in dirty overseas cash, but it looks like more bank records have come in, and we could be looking at a $50 million racket.

…

HUNTER BIDEN CONTRADICTS DAD'S CLAIM NOBODY IN FAMILY 'MADE MONEY FROM CHINA'

$50 million! Joe Biden bragged for decades that he was the poorest man in the Senate. How does someone without a business have $50 million? How does someone whose son doesn't have a real job at $50 million? How does someone who has two brothers who can't hold a job have $50 million? The only legit business we could find in the Biden family is Ashley Biden's sweatshirt company and I don't think she's made $50 million selling hoodies. This is exactly why we need an impeachment inquiry, because it's challenging unwinding 20 shell companies over ten years involving ten Bidens and $50 million. At least $50 million. Remember, we're only beginning to receive these subpoenaed bank records and "Primetime" is learning now that there are foreign bank records related to the Biden family offshore accounts . The Democrats accidentally produced the bombshell for us.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's big. If you keep money in offshore accounts, it means you have a legit overseas business, which the Bidens don't. Or you're hiding money and dodging taxes. Remember Biden family bank transactions created a 170 suspicious activity reports. These are bank reports that generate themselves in-house to flag potential criminal activity. These offshore accounts could hold the key to this entire investigation.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media