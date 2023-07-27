JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family may have offshore bank accounts

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to speculation the Biden family may have overseas bank accounts on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: "Primetime" has just discovered the Biden family , possibly Joe Biden himself, has offshore bank accounts....Let that sink in. IRS whistleblowers have indicated that they have documents suggesting that the Biden family, possibly Joe Biden himself, are hiding money offshore. These IRS whistleblowers have been asked to produce the documents relating to Biden's offshore bank accounts relating to the House and Means Committee.

HUNTER BIDEN CONTRADICTS DAD'S CLAIM NOBODY IN FAMILY 'MADE MONEY FROM CHINA'

Now, these documents can't go to Comer. They have to go to House Ways and Means because they're the only committee permitted to see it. Sources tell "Primetime" they have not seen the documents yet, but when they do, it goes through a vote and then the documents will be released. So, put this into perspective. Mitt Romney was eviscerated for having offshore bank accounts in the 2012 election. He disclosed them. He took a hit period, but Mitt Romney ran Bain Capital, an international leveraged buyout shop with a worldwide clientele in finance.

Joe Biden bragged for decades that he was the poorest man in the Senate. Joe Biden has never had a job in the private sector, number one. Why would Joe Biden receive money through shell companies from his son and why would Joe Biden have an offshore bank account ? We're talking about pay-your-fair-share, Amtrak Joe, the kid from Scranton, has foreign bank accounts? That doesn't seem like the kind of thing that good old Uncle Joe Biden would have going on and why would any Biden family members have offshore bank accounts?



