JESSE WATTERS: Obama went to Australia to make money and trash Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on former President Barack Obama’s trip to Australia, saying on " Jesse Watters Primetime " that he was there to make money and trash Trump.

JESSE WATTERS: Barry and Michelle took a private jet down to Australia this week. Michelle looked miserable. What's she have to be so sad about? Her husband's making millions in Australia. People are paying, what, $900 a ticket just to hear him talk? Now Obama met Australia's prime minister.

INDIGENOUS ELDER SAYS SHE FEELS 'SHOCKED AND DISTRESSED' AFTER BEING REMOVED FROM OBAMA EVENT

Look how happy they are. Barry didn't even need the Marine to hold the umbrella, and Obama was even greeted by an indigenous elder that goes by the name Aunty Joy Murphy. Elder Aunty only comes out for the big shots. You know, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, the queen — and when you go to Melbourne, she gives you a welcome bush.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP