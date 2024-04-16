JESSE WATTERS: The NPR CEO is an avid lib and a liar

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out NPR CEO Katherine Maher after longtime editor Uri Berliner was suspended Tuesday without pay after exposing the extent his employer's alleged liberal bias on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Remember whistleblower Uri Berliner, who went public and came clean about how NPR doesn't do journalism anymore, it just does DNC propaganda against Trump? Well, the new NPR CEO suspended him without pay.

Well, what do we know about this new NPR CEO, Katherine Maher ? She's got the perfect resume. In 2016, she criticized Hillary for not being woke enough: "I do wish Hillary wouldn't use the language of boy and girl. It's erasing language for non-binary people." In 2018, she declared that "Trump is a racist," and she did it again in 2020.

During the "Summer of Love," she called all White people racist and then capped the year off showing how excited she was to vote for Biden. That's who NPR hired as CEO. Not only is she an avid lib, she's a liar. She gave a whole TED talk about working for Wikipedia and talked about how important different perspectives are.