JESSE WATTERS: Trump isn't even allowed to attend his son Barron's high school graduation

Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds the mainstream media’s coverage of the Trump hush money trial Monday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It was day one of Donald Trump's hush money trial , but the only one being hushed was him because if he criticizes the case, the judge will throw him in jail. A Democrat prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, is keeping the Republican nominee off the campaign trail for six weeks. That means Donald Trump isn't even allowed to attend his son Barron's high school graduation. If he tries to go, the judge will throw him in jail for that, too.

...

The media doesn't even read their own polls. A New York Times poll says three quarters of Americans aren't even paying attention to these show trials. The people who are paying attention are the ones watching in the mainstream media, and those anchors won't even tell you the case has been brought by a Democrat and overseen by a Democrat donor judge, whose family is being paid by Democrats.

You know this because you watch Fox. You read. You do your own research. But the media thinks you're just a poor, dumb hillbilly, and you're just jealous of the smart Democrat lawyers who control the establishment.